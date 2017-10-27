Brentwood Library to get name change after City Commission vote

By LANDON WOODROOF

Say goodbye to The Brentwood Library, and hello to The John P. Holt Brentwood Library.

That is the new name of the city’s premier center of community learning after a unanimous vote from Brentwood’s City Commission Thursday night.

The name change came about as the result of a more than 30-year old will. O’Delle Holt’s will bequeathed the city $4.2 million for the establishment or maintenance of a public library on the condition that the city agree to name the library after her husband, John P. Holt.

The money came from the sale of the Holt property on Crockett Road, where the new Witherspoon subdivision is currently being built. The proceeds from that land sale first went into a trust for the Holts’ nephew, Charles Witherspoon. Witherspoon passed away in August, which triggered the relevant provision of O’Delle Holt’s will.

The City Commission recommended the name The John P. Holt Brentwood Library, which the Library Board endorsed at a meeting earlier this month.

Besides formally accepting the Holt money and changing the library’s name, the resolution passed Thursday night also authorizes the city to go ahead and use some of the Holt money to start replacing signs and logos at the library.

Money not spent for this purpose will go into a trust until the city decides the best way to spend it. At a previous meeting on the matter, city staff and commissioners said they thought the money should be used for something other than the library’s normal operating costs.

City Attorney Roger Horner said the amount coming to the city from the sale of the Holt property could actually end up being significantly more than initially reported. That is because of an escalation clause that was included in the property sale agreement. As Horner explained, the original agreement assumed that 127 lots could be built on the site. Preliminary plans for the site, though, call for 153 lots. Developers will have to pay $35,000 for each lot over and above 127. The city will get half of that money as will Brentwood United Methodist Church, the other main beneficiary of Holt’s will.

The only real discussion on the name change Thursday night was prompted by two members of the Friends of the Brentwood Library, Inetta Gaines and Wanda Bruce Graham. Both advocated for acknowledging the slaves who once worked the Holtland/Wildwood plantation, the ancestral Holt home that still stands on the land Witherspoon sold.

While Gaines and Graham acknowledge that John P. and O’Delle Holt never owned slaves—they were born decades after the Civil War—they argue that the family wealth which made the $4.2 million gift to the library possible came about as a direct result of the thankless work so many nameless slaves performed on that property.

Gaines and Graham suggested that a plaque be prominently displayed at the library to commemorate these slaves. They sought to have language concerning this plaque included in Thursday night’s resolution.

“These slaves did not enjoy the benefits of reading, learning and exploring, which our library provides,” Gaines said. “By accepting the funds from the Holt family may others continue to enjoy these benefits that the slaves were denied. And by erecting a plaque in honor and memory of the slaves may we never forget them and their sacrifices in helping to make possible this gift to the library.”

Both Mayor Jill Burgin and Vice Mayor Mark Gorman expressed support for somehow acknowledging the slaves of the Holt plantation, but neither thought that the current resolution was the right vehicle to accomplish that goal.

“I’m of the belief that we do need to work with the Library Board and address those thoughts and concerns and really come up with a good plan,” Gorman said. “The resolution tonight, though, is about whether or not we accept those funds and the renaming of the library.”

Burgin felt similarly.

“I do agree with you that the population needs to be represented in our public facilities,” she told Gaines and Graham. “I agree with the vice mayor, I don’t think it needs to be part of this resolution, but I do want to see that happen.”