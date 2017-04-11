City Commissioners react to school rezoning suggestions

By LANDON WOODROOF

Brentwood City Commissioners on Monday rebuffed calls to divert rainy day reserves or additional sales tax revenue toward the county in an effort to ensure funding for Williamson County Schools’ Plan A.

The idea was introduced at the meeting by Brentwood resident and City Commission candidate John Byers during the citizens comments part of the regular commission meeting.

“I, like many, am concerned that some of our student residents may end up at Franklin or Fairview if Plan A is not approved,” Byers said. “So I would like to know what solutions the commission has discussed or what has been brought forth in regards to this conversation.”

Plan A is a reference to a Williamson County Schools proposal to rezone about 8 percent of students in the district. Under the terms of this plan, the Brentwood High School and Brentwood Middle School campuses would be expanded to create more room for growing student populations.

The alternative to Plan A is Plan B. Under that plan, the BHS and BMS expansion would not occur, and Brentwood students in some parts of town could be rezoned to schools in Franklin, Nolensville or Fairview.

Monday night, Byers asked if the city should give half of its revenue from a possible county sales tax increase to the schools. He also suggested digging into the city’s rainy day fund to try to support Plan A.

“Might the commission consider it a rainy day if some of our students were going to be rezoned?” he asked. “Would we consider some of those dollars to help collaborate with the county or the school board?”

City Commissioners objected to these proposals on several grounds. One of the most common counter-arguments offered had to do with the fact that the County Commission’s decision-making process on the funding has not played out yet. The County Commission is set to vote on funding necessary for Plan A at its May 8 meeting.

“I think if we jump in and say, Let us give you some money and see if we can’t solve this, we’re doing what we often accuse others of doing, we’re overreaching,” Commissioner Anne Dunn said. “We need to let them do their job. They know the situation. It’s their responsibility. I’d like to think they will be receptive.”

Commissioner Ken Travis expressed a similar view.

“At this point I’m not for giving a lot of money because it’s not our issue right now,” he said. “Right now I’d be really interested in seeing what the County Commissioners tell us at their meeting in early May.”

Mayor Regina Smithson said she was still hopeful that the County Commission would vote to fund the school projects in Plan A.

“I’m very optimistic that Plan A will go through,” she said. “I think that our County Commissioners will see how important it is not just to Brentwood, it is a county situation.”

City Commissioners also pointed out that a substantial percentage of Brentwood residents’ taxes already go toward Williamson County Schools. Commissioner Rhea Little used the example of property taxes. Eighty-five percent of property tax revenues go to the county, while 15 percent goes to the city. Around 76 percent of the 85 percent going to the county is used to fund schools, Little said.

Vice-Mayor Jill Burgin illustrated a similar point using sales taxes. The sales tax rate is currently 9.25 percent in Brentwood. Of that, 1.125 percent goes to the city and 1.125 percent goes to schools.

“Every time a cash register rings in the City of Brentwood” schools get funding, Burgin said.

The city also donates money annually to Williamson County Schools. The city’s FY 2017 budget included donations of $60,000 to each of Brentwood’s high schools, $15,000 to each of its middle schools and $10,000 to each of its elementary schools.

The commissioners were no more enthusiastic about dipping into the city’s reserves for this issue.

“For us to take our reserve balance and give it to the county which may or may not help…the rezoning…that would be double taxation,” Little said. “Brentwood citizens would be paying taxes to Williamson County twice.”

In addition to these arguments, Burgin said that the city already works continuously to try to ensure that disruptive school rezonings due to overcrowding do not occur.

“This is not a last-minute issue. It’s something that we work on constantly because it’s at the basis of the all the planning we do to keep our community with the highest quality of life that we can,” she said.

She mentioned how the City Commission had eliminated further residential development in the Town Center as one example of this work. “We realized that’s not something that we wanted based on the sheer number of people it would bring in,” she said.

Burgin also heralded the city’s longstanding one-acre lot per residence policy as being good for school density.

“It allows us to more efficiently manage the number of people who are here,” she said. “Fewer people means fewer students in our schools. It’s just something else that we do.”

The bottom line for Burgin, though, was that public schools are ultimately the county’s job. Although the city can and does help fund schools, it also has a myriad of other responsibilities and things to pay for.

“To be honest it’s not our job to come in at the last minute and and drop a lot of cash to solve a problem that’s not ours,” she said.

The City Commissioners did encourage residents to contact their County Commissioners and let their voices be heard on the subject of school funding.

“We do need to contact our County Commissioners…but also contact your county mayor. He is important in this decision also,” Little said. “Thank them for their service. They all work real hard to serve the community. But let them know that you do feel like this is a very vital and important issue to Williamson County now and it’s future. I think that is the best course of action.”

Commissioner Travis mentioned talking to a County Commissioner about the issue recently.

“This County Commissioner said he’s had a lot [of phone calls] but he was expecting more,” Travis said.