Committee sends school budget back to board

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The Williams County Commission made it clear – the school system needs to find $5 million to cut from its budget.

Members of the Williamson County Budget Committee said Thursday in order to fund the school’s requested $343 million operational budget they would likely have to do an 8-cent property tax increase.

And they said they wouldn’t go that route.

“I don’t think you’d have the votes,” said County Commissioner Dwight Jones, shortly before he made the motion to cut the school’s requested budget.

The budget committee approved 4-1 a $338 million budget. The 2017-2018 fiscal year budget should go before the full County Commission in July for approval. Dana Ausbrooks, budget committee chairman, voted against.

Dr. Mike Looney, Williamson County school superintendent, told the board the cuts could have dire consequences on the education system in the county. The committee first talked about cutting $8 million.

But, Looney told commissioners that kind of cut would have drastic consequences on schools and dramatically change the school system in Williamson County.

“It would set us back a decade,” he said.

After the meeting, County Mayor Rogers Anderson disagreed. He said next year’s budget is actually $14 million more than the current year’s budget. He said he doesn’t think the commission will see that as a doomsday scenario.

“I doubt $14 million is drastic,” he said.

Looney had argued the only cuts he could see were in personnel. The school system had requested hiring 160 additional teachers because of a projected 4 percent growth. Looney said at $8 million that would mean 123 teachers would be cut. Using school officials’ calculations, 77 teaching positions could be axed under a $5 million cut.

“I honestly don’t know where to cut,” Looney said.

He made a case to the committee about possibly having a referendum and letting voters decide on the direction of the funding. Anderson told him the earliest a referendum could be possibly called may be June, but that would be highly unlikely. He said he didn’t think a referendum would help for next year’s budget.

“I don’t know how you could get it on before August or September,” Anderson said.

Looney said after the meeting he was not sure how the schools would make the mandated cuts. He said he hears the same story year after year and wants the community to decide on the direction of having an outstanding school system.

“Every year it’s like we live in Groundhog Day,” he said.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.