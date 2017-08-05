Community Band will perform Aug. 13 at Brentwood Library

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department will present a free afternoon concert by the Williamson County Community Band beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd.

The band will perform marches, classics and patriotic tunes, and the indoor

concert is open to the public. Admission is free to this family event.

The near 60-member band is made up of local amateur and professional musicians ranging in age from 11 to 90+ and is under the direction of Randy Frame.

For more information about concerts or joining the Williamson County Community Band, contact Janey Mason with Williamson County Parks and Recreation at (615) 302-0971, ext. 2216.