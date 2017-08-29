Community comes together to help provide relief to Hurricane Harvey victims

By BROOKE WANSER

As flooding continues in what may be the worst hurricane to hit Texas in decades, Middle Tennesseans are doing their best to support cleanup efforts and help those who have been displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

At the Franklin First United Methodist Church, receptionist Carolyn Rosenberg said parishioners are being asked to fill five-gallon buckets provided by the church with cleaning items from a United Methodist Committee on Relief list. Rosenberg said the items can be purchased at Home Depot, and include dish soap, detergent, and trash bags. She said parishioners can also purchase items for hygiene kits from a list on UMCOR’s website. The church is also accepting monetary donations for the United Methodist Church’s disaster response fund.

Reverend Jason Brock said Franklin First sent 120 buckets home with church members on Sunday; he hopes to have 200 buckets filled by the beginning of next week.

“One of the things that people often experience in this kind of natural disaster is that they kind of feel powerless to do anything about it. Unless you have special training, you’re not going down there,” he said. “For people who believe that God’s called them to care for others in their time of need, this is a first step.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Pastor Darren Tyler was at Conduit Church in Franklin, coordinating the effort to load relief items into trucks. Tyler said church elder Tim Bisagno was rescued by boat in Houston with his mother and father last night.

“They’ve been our eyes and ears right in the middle of it,” he said.

The church has a link to donate to a Hurricane Harvey relief fund. They are also seeking cleaning supplies like de-humidifiers, portable blowers, wheelbarrows, shovels, portable lights and generators, and many more items listed on their Facebook page.

Tyler said Conduit has partnered with Ecclesia, a church in Houston, and Hope Force, a Nashville relief organization, to bring in the supplies. People in the community always respond with an attitude of service to natural disasters, Tyler noted, pointing to past flooding in Middle Tennessee.

“It’s just Nashville; it’s just what they do. We’re get ‘er done folks around here,” he said. “We’ll just keep sending trucks as long as we can fill them.”

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a nonprofit organization which aims to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee, has set up a page for the Hurricane Harvey Recovery Fund.

“The pictures are horrific, every news channel and every newspaper has them,” said Ellen Lehman, the Community Foundation’s president, in a written statement. “And every person who lived in Middle Tennessee in 2010 recognizes the scenes — even as we recognize how much bigger and more challenging Hurricane Harvey is than our flood — and will be for years to come.”

Lehman referred to the flooding in 2010, in which $15 million was distributed through the Community Foundation to aid 182,000 people throughout the Nashville area who were affected by the disaster.

Sharon Puckett, the spokeswoman for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, said, as of Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office hadn’t received any requests for aid from Texas.

United Airlines, which has hubs in major Texas cities, is offering bonus miles to those who make cash donations to a hurricane relief fund. The airline’s fund had reached $1.1 million as of Tuesday afternoon.

The American Red Cross’ emergency response fund is also accepting donations.