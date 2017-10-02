Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee establishes fund for Las Vegas shooting victims

By BROOKE WANSER

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has established the Music City Cares Fund to aid victims of a deadly shooting spree in Las Vegas Sunday night.

The deadliest civilian attack in United States history left at least 58 people dead and over 500 injured during this weekend’s Route 91 Harvest festival, a three-day country music concert along the Las Vegas Strip.

For those who live in the country music capital of America, the tragedy hits close to home.

“Country music is the heart of Music City,” Ellen Lehman, president of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, said in a written release. “We are reaching out to country music fans who fell victim to this evil. They must know we care and care deeply. Our prayers are with them.”

The Music City Cares Fund has been established for victims of the shooting and their families to provide immediate and future care. Those who wish to donate can do so at www.cmft.org.

The National Compassion Fund, a branch of the National Center for Victims of Crime, is also open and accepting donations which will go to victims of the shooting.

Sixty-four-year-old Stephen Paddock, a Nevada resident, opened fire with an automatic weapon on a crowd of thousands on Sunday night as festival headliner Jason Aldean performed. Paddock was sequestered on the 32nd floor inside a Mandalay Bay room, across Las Vegas Boulevard from the event space.

When police entered the room after the shooting, Paddock shot and killed himself. Police are currently investigating Paddock’s home in Mesquite, Nev., approximately 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Country music artists took to Twitter to express their grief and shock. Jason Aldean posted to his Instagram account:

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont [sic] know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate

Chris Young, who did not perform at the festival, tweeted that he laid on the floor of a trailer behind the stage while listening to gunshots ring out.

Spent I don’t know how long on the floor of a trailer behind the stage… know multiple people are dead. Listening to that gunfire… — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

I’m not gonna say anything else other than I’m lucky to be alive. As are many others… and so many people are gone… this is heartbreaking — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

Maren Morris, who performed on Saturday night, tweeted about her dismay at the killings.

Played Route 91 in Vegas the night before last. We were all singing. I’m in shock over this. Heartbroken for all those lives taken too soon. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 2, 2017

Morris also tweeted out a note to her fans, including a link to a YouTube video of a song.

“I wrote this song 3 years ago, recorded it last year with Vince Gill, and always have fans asking when I’ll put it out,” she wrote of the song. “Here is ‘Dear Hate.’ Any cent I see from this I’m donating to the Music City Cares Fund. #LovesGonnaConquerAll”

Brooke Wanser is the associate editor for the Franklin Home Page, and can be reached at brooke.wanser@homepagemediagroup.com. Follow her on Twitter at @BWanser_writes or @FranklinHomepg.