Community gathers to honor memory of Franklin Marine at Lotz House

BY A.J. DUGGER III

Bystanders and friends watched in emotional admiration as Victor Hundt honored his late son by donating a fully restored Civil War cannon to the Lotz House Civil War House Museum in his honor.

Hundt’s son, John, a member of the Marine Corps, lost his life fighting in the Middle East on July 20, 2016.

Hundt, a Franklin native and former Marine himself, enjoys remodeling Civil War cannons in his spare time, and decided to dedicate one to his late son. He restored a cannon used in the Battle of Chickamauga, near Chattanooga.

Laura Westbrook of the Lotz House Foundation heard about his desire and decided to help.

“We reached out to him. I went online, got his number and after several meetings with him, he decided he wanted to give us the cannon. Cannons like this are extra special because they were used in Franklin.”

Hundt is thankful that the Lotz House Foundation offered to do this. “It’s still devastating. John was 33,” Hundt said. “The Lotz House people are first class and jumped on it right away.”

Plenty of well-wishers came by to show their support.

Bob Spahr of Franklin came by to pay his respects. “I’m a retired schoolteacher,” said Spahr. “I was a U.S. History teacher for 35 straight years. I enjoy the history around Franklin.”

Spahr supports the Marines in any way that he can. “Anytime a United States soldier is honored, I try to attend and show my honor. I have a grandson in the Marine Corps.”

Hundt has been fascinated by cannons for years, particularly because of their intimidation factor.

“Cannons struck fear in the hearts of everyone on the receiving end,” Hundt said.

The former Marine does not hesitate to share great memories of his son.

“He had so many friends. I’m sort of hostile and hot-tempered. He used to come to me and say, ‘Dad, forget it.’ He was that kind of guy. If you came to him and asked for $5, he would borrow it from someone else and give it to you if he didn’t have it himself. I miss him.”

The event began at 10:30 a.m. Before the ceremony ended, Westbrook moved the crowd with a soulful rendition of America The Beautiful. At the end of the event, Hundt and other family members released 33 American flag balloons into the sky, each one representing a year of John’s life.

“This is a special day,” Westbrook said. “We’re honoring a very special Marine from Franklin, and we’re also trying to remember the all those 10,000 souls that were lost on November 30, 1864. This is how we pay tribute to them.”