Community Health Systems making same-day offers for RN Interview Day on Oct. 26

Community Health Systems in Brentwood is hosting a RN Interview Day where RNs can register to have an interview with the possibility of being hired the same day.

Every RN who registers will have the opportunity to choose a phone interview time of their preference and be scheduled for an in-person interview with a department hiring manager at CHS offices in Brentwood. Same-day job offers will be made to qualified RNs throughout the event.

CHS is hiring RN Access Coordinators for their corporate location in Brentwood, Tennessee. This fantastic opportunity allows RNs to work directly with Capacity Coordinators to problem solve, identify trends, and report barriers to patient throughput.

CHS offers competitive salaries and comprehensive benefits packages. They have worked to update and fine-tune their benefits packages based on employee feedback. There are also dynamic growth opportunities that will help you take the next step in your career path.

CHS is collaborating with StaffGarden to spread the word and connect with RNs in the days leading up to this event. StaffGarden is based in Fullerton, California and is helping hospitals all over the country communicate with RNs who are searching for the next step in their career!

RNs can now instantly reserve an interview time for CHS’ RN Interview Day.

To register, RNs can call (800) 671-3606, visit StaffGarden.com/CHS, or email CHS@staffgarden.com

