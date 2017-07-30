Community Kids displays random acts of kindness

James, 7, and Lily, 6, give a random woman a flower Saturday morning.

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Lily, a 6-year-old Franklin girl, sheepishly approaches a woman. Lily sticks her hand out, a flower in it and she hands it to the woman, a stranger she does not know.

The woman’s face lights up, a smile come across her face…

“Awwww…. Thank you!” the woman says.

The scene repeated itself again and again Saturday morning as the group Community Kids handed out gifts to people on the streets of downtown Franklin. It was the tenth time the group, founded just a year-and-a-half ago, did a community project.

The group was co-founded by Andrea Dickinson and Jessi Sgarlata Betz. Betz, who has three children, said it started when she tried finding volunteer efforts for her kids. But, she was told they were too young or they needed a certain amount of training.

“It shouldn’t be that hard to do nice things,” she said.

So, the pair found Community Kids and now have more than 200 people registered. Dickinson said they have delivered lunches to the homeless, given sweet treats to emergency personnel and picked up trash at parks.

Dickinson said the average community event usually has around 30 people. The average ages of the children range from 5 to 7 years old, she said. But, they had one 13-year-old help out.

Saturday the group did “Kindness Day,” an idea that came from a similar type group in the Carolinas.

The group handed out bags filled with water bottles, flowers, personal notes from the children.

“The objective is to spread kindness,” Betz said.

TO LEARN MORE

To learn more, check out the group’s Web page at communitykidstn.com or look for them on Twitter or Facebook @communitykidstn.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.