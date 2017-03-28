Community raises $31K for Hollis family after Summit student’s death

March 28, 2017

By EMILY R. WEST

After the death of Max Hollis, the Williamson community has pulled together again, raising money for the fallen sophomore’s family.

Hollis died early Monday morning after an accident on Sunday night in which he and another youth were riding on the back of a car and fell off on Dryden Drive. The other boy suffered scrapes and bruises.

“As family, friends, and a community, we all express our sadness for the loss of Max Hollis at the young age of 15,” campaign founder Michelle Martin wrote. “Max was a child of God, a witness, an amazing son, a wonderful big brother, a successful athlete; his loss has devastated the community of Spring Hill.

“With this loss comes the necessity of arranging and paying for a memorial amongst other expenses.  Let’s come together and help lift some of the burden off this family.  Please donate as you are led and post a message of support to Karrie, Dave, Sydney, the extended family and to each other.”

Hollis went to Summit High School where he played for the Summit Spartans football team. In less than 24 hours, the community raised $31,000. That number continues to rise.

Hollis’ death marks the sixth death for Williamson County School students in car accidents. The first accident happened before Thanksgiving break.

The district has started a task force to combat teen driving mishaps. Superintendent Mike Looney said he was tired of having to attend vigils for student deaths. He said he wants to try influence safer teen driving habits.

The group’s 16 members include mostly schools and county officials. Ideally, the district will have a plan in place before the 2017-2018 school year.

Emily West covers the City of Franklin, education and the state legislature for the Franklin Home Page. Contact her at emily@franklinhomepage.com. Follow her on Twitter via @emwest22.

