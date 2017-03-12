Competitive summer swim teams are registering now

Five summer competitive swim teams open to children ages 5 to 18 are now taking online registration.

The teams are the Brentwood Barracudas, who practice at the Indoor Sports Complex, 920 Heritage Way; the Franklin F.A.S.T. Frogs, Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd.; Longview Sea Dragons, Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr.; Fairview Sharks, Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd.; and the Nolensville Mighty Hurricanes, Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd.

All teams are managed by Excel Aquatics.

Registration for all teams is available now only at www.excelaquatics2.org. The team fee is $140 per swimmer. There may be an extra charge for suits and t-shirts. Get more details on fees, practice schedules, team meetings and swim meet dates from Excel Aquatics.

Williamson County Parks and Recreation is a public organization, here to benefit the community. Anyone may register for and participate in the department’s programs, teams, classes and events. For program registration, pass purchasing or additional information, visit www.wcparksandrec.com.