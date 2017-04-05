Confederate general served through Spanish-American War

Archivist Myers Brown, of the Tennessee State Library and Archives, will speak on Confederate Gen. Joe Wheeler at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, the Franklin Civil War Round Table.

Gen. Joe Wheeler had a fascinating military life, serving in virtually every major theater of the Civil War, including at Franklin. He was also decades later a general in the Spanish-American War. Brown will give a synopsis of this great American military leader along with fascinating anecdotes and stories of the general’s exploits.

A Tennessee native, Brown received his B.A. in history from Oglethorpe University and his M.A. in Public History from Middle Tennessee State University. He is a Fellow and a former Governor of the Company of Military Historians. He also serves on the advisory boards of the Tennessee Civil War National Heritage Area, the Tennessee Civil War Preservation Association and the Tennessee Great War Commission.

Prior to joining the Tennessee State Library and Archives, he served as a curator with the Tennessee State Museum, the Alabama Historical Commission and as Curator of Military History at the Atlanta History Center. He has authored Images of Tennessee’s Union Cavalrymen and Images of Tennessee Confederates. He also has served as editor of Best of the Tennessee Historical Quarterly.

Along with his duties at the State Library, Brown is an adjunct professor at Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville. He resides with wife Angie and daughter Morgan in Old Hickory, Tenn.

The event is free to the public.

The Franklin Civil War Round Table is an educational program of Franklin’s Charge, and meets each month at Carnton Plantation’s Fleming Center, 1345 Eastern Flank Circle. For more information, email fcwrt@yahoo.com, or visit http://www.franklinscharge.com/round-table.