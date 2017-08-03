Conference center still generating money

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The Franklin Marriott Cool Springs Conference Center has generated more than $5.6 million in revenue for the county and the city of Franklin since it opened in 1999, records show.

The revenue is split in half, therefore the county would have received $2.8 million in revenue as well as Franklin over the last 18 years.

“The city and the county are getting revenue for it,” said Franklin City Manager Eric Stuckey.

That revenue, however, has been going down the last few years. State audits of the facility show the “net position” of the facility has been trending downward the last five years.

But, even as the net position has gone down, the operating revenue generated from the facility has been going up and the city of Franklin and Williamson County have not lost anything, but instead have still gained.

Williamson County is in the midst of trying to sell its half of the property to generate income. County leaders have said the property is losing money.

Stuckey said a few weeks ago he thinks there may be interest from the city to buy the property because it still is profitable and Franklin city records show that to be true.

“It has generated positive cash flow,” Stuckey said.

There’s only been two years since 1999 the conference center lost money. The 2001-2002 fiscal year after the dot.com bust and 2009-2010 fiscal year after the recession, Stuckey said.

It’s best year since opening in 1999 occurred six years ago when it generated more than $734,000 for the city and county. Since then, the convention center has generated more than $200,000 in revenue for the county, except for two years ago when the center underwent major renovations to update it and keep it competitive.

“We’re still clearing a positive number,” Stuckey said.

He said looking at other cities across the nation, it is rare to see a convention center in the positive.

“It’s fairly rare to have something that generates cash flow,” he said. “They’re mostly subsidized.”

