Conjure up a spooky cocktail with Moon Wine & Spirits

By REBEKAH JONES

As the season gets spookier and the nights get darker, so do the drinks at Moon Wine & Spirits. While kids are scrambling for candy on all Hallows Eve, it’s important to have a bit of your own Halloween fun! Who said Halloween is just for kids?

At Moon Wine & Spirits, they have the perfect selection of drinks to concoct your perfect cocktail instead of reaching for that sugary candy that you undoubtedly want to taste!

First up is the Sailor Jerry Candy Apple.

2 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

8 parts warm (real) apple cider

Stir ingredients. Garnish with Cinnamon stick. Serve in desired tempered after dinner glassware.

The special blend of Caribbean rum, natural spices and flavors of Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum is the perfect complement to the warm apple cider on a crisp Halloween night. www.sailorjerry.com

For something on the sweeter side, you have the Milagro Ofrenda.

2 parts Milagro Reposado

1 part Fresh Mandarin Juice

½ part Fresh Lemon Juice

¼ part Green Cardamom (Orange Blossom) Honey Syrup

½ part Egg White

Put all ingredients into a Boston shaker, add ice and shake until cold. Double strain into a chilled cocktail glass/coupe. Garnish with Edible Marigold.

The award-winning Milagro Tequila ages their Reposado for six months in American oak barrels, four months longer than most other reposados, the result is an inviting balance of oak and agave that creates a robust, balanced and festive cocktail.

For a spicy choice that will have you howling, try The Bloody Fall!

2 parts Reyka Vodka

2 parts Fresh-squeezed Heirloom Tomato Juice

¼ part Lime Juice

2 dashes Worcestershire Sauce

2 dashes Tabasco

Pinch of Celery Salt, Cumin, Salt & Black Pepper

Combine all ingredients into cocktail shaker except and roll back and forth. Serve in Collins glass and garnish with lime wedges, mini peppers and cherry tomatoes on a rosemary skewer.

Enjoy this bloody favorite made with Reyka Vodka, which hails from Iceland and even uses lava rocks as a natural filtration system to create a silky smooth finish. www.reyka.com

Lastly, in celebration of the Day of the Dead, they have the classic Montelobos Mezcal.

You know what they say, “Tequila to wake the living, mezcal to wake the dead.” Celebrate the Day of the Dead with the spirit that wakes the dead, Montelobos Mezcal, an artisanal mezcal produced with 100% organically certified agave espadín in Oaxaca, Mexico.

At Moon Wine & Spirits, they hope that one, if not all, of these cocktails make you want to howl at the MOON and even summon some SPIRITS!

Moon Wine & Spirits is located at 6910 Moores Lane in Brentwood. They are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information visit moonwineandspirits.com.