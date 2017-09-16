Constitution Week starts Sunday with Benjamin Franklin event

Sept. 17 is Constitution Day, commemorating the day in 1787 that the U.S. Constitution was signed.

Locally, it will kick off a day and week of several special events at the Williamson County Library main branch in Franklin and at the Brentwood Library.

In Brentwood, Joan Strauss, the Registrar for the Cumberland Chapter of the DAR (which was founded in 1893) has put together a display honoring our country’s Constitution as well as the anniversary of the bombardment of Fort McHenry in Baltimore by the British Navy in the War of 1812.

This event was witnessed by Francis Scott Key. The sight of the flag still flying the next morning led to the composing of The Star Spangled Banner, our National anthem.

There will also be attention paid to great efforts made by American women over a period of the 70 years of the Women’s Suffrage Movement. Their efforts eventually led to the 19th Amendment to the Constitution in 1920 that gave American women the right to vote. Tennessee cast the final vote that made it law.

The Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.

Benjamin Franklin, living history

Constitution Week in Franklin will start at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at the historic Franklin Presbyterian Church, 435 Main St. Celebrate the U.S. Constitution at this living history event featuring special guest Ben Franklin, our most inventive founding father. A reception will follow at 4:30 at the Library, 1314 Columbia Ave.

At the 4:30 p.m. reception in the library’s meeting room, there will be refreshments and Franklin will demonstrate some of his many inventions. Franklin also will preside over the Constitution Week poster exhibit sponsored by the DAR Old Glory Chapter and by the Library. Franklin will present an award to each poster contest participant.

The Constitution – the Compass of Our Nation

Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, Robert Covington, Professor of Law, emeritus, Vanderbilt University, will provide a brief review of events that led to the Philadelphia Convention that produced our Constitution, and concluded its work 230 years ago, September 17, 1787. Professor Covington also will cover a handful of Supreme Court decisions that have given more specific meaning to the document, and will finish with a brief discussion of how the Constitution is – or is not – enforced. To register, click here or call 615-595-1243.

Movie Musical – 1776

Beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, the library will present 1776, a musical retelling of the Continental Congress’ struggle to form a nation and write the Declaration of Independence. The play premiered on Broadway in 1969 and won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Registration is required for the screening of the movie adaptation. Register here or call 615-595-1243.