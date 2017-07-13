Construction assault case sent to grand jury

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The case of a Franklin man charged with assaulting a superintendent at a Cool Springs office construction site has been sent to the grand jury, according to court records.

Gerard Kalbfell, 43, faces a felony charge of aggravated assault. He is free on a $25,000 bond.

The grand jury will meet in mid-August and, if he is indicted, Kalbfell will have a court appearance on Aug. 31, records show.

Kalbfell is accused of going to the Tower Circle construction site around 7 p.m. May 25 when construction superintendent Charlie Dickson noticed him trespassing on the property.

Dickson warned Kalbfell he would call police and Kalbfell picked up a glass bottle and smashed Dickson in the face, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant says Dickson then struck Dickson with his fists and also hit him with a nearby construction tool.

The arrest warrant says Kalbfell tried strangling Dickson by putting him in a choke hold. Kalbfell fled the scene and Dickson was able to flag down a passing car for help, authorities said.

