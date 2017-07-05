Construction costs increasing, school officials say

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The cost of building schools is rising across Middle Tennessee.

Williamson County Schools recently asked the County Commission’s budget committee for an additional $6 million for construction of a school on Split Log Road because of rising costs.

And even cutting the project back would not help the bottom line, school officials said.

“We were looking at cutting out playgrounds, if we were going to cut out anything,” said Jason Golden, deputy superintendent of Williamson County Schools. However, the budget committee approved 3-0 moving forward with the additional $6 million, so cuts were not made to the plans.

The request for additional funding will go before the full County Commission for a vote Monday.

The school system acquired the land on Split Log Road in February to build a new elementary school for Brentwood. Golden told the committee Monday the designs being used is the fifth time the school system has used this particular design.

The last time the schools used this particular design was for Clovercroft Elementary School in Franklin. The total cost of this project is $23.7 million, school records show.

So how much have costs gone up? Clovercroft Elementary, the same exact design, came in at $17.4 million when it was built six years ago, records show.

Golden told the committee when the bids came in, the estimates were 20 percent higher than originally budgeted because the cost of labor and materials are skyrocketing across Middle Tennessee.

Golden said the school is slated to open by Fall 2018.

“We basically have 13 months,” to build the school, Golden said.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.