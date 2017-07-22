Construction fences are down, water is on at new splash park

The new Franklin Splash Park is now open at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd.

The splash pad is inclusive and accessible, featuring hours of water fun with 28 interactive features, including slides, misters, water cannons and a giant bucket.

There is something for every age and ability level.

Through Aug. 6, the Franklin Splash Park and outdoor pool are open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

From Aug. 7 through Sept. 30, the splash park will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The outdoor pool will be open weekends only, through Sept. 3.

The splash park and outdoor pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Labor Day, Sept. 4.

General admission is $2 for kids ages 4-17 and seniors, $4 for ages 4-54 and free for age 3 and younger; or use any monthly or annual pass. Swim attire is required.

For more information about the Franklin Recreation Complex pool and splash park call 790-5719, ext. 2026.

For program registration, pass purchasing or additional information, visit www.wcparksandrec.com.