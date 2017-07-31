Construction update: New access road, parking lot, STEM building at BMS/BHS

Photo: Illustration of the STEM building to be constructed at the BMS/BHS campus.

By LANDON WOODROOF

With the new artificial turf field at the Brentwood Middle and High School campus nearing completion, we thought we would turn and look at the status of the other projects planned there.

The new field represents Phase I of Williamson County Schools’s plan for the campus. Phase II calls for a new 292-space parking lot to be built on the current site of the practice football field. That phase also includes the construction of new access road linking that parking lot to Granny White Pike. Phase III consists of a science, technology, engineering and mathematics building that will be built on the campus.

A contract has been issued for the construction work on the new parking lot and access road, Williamson County Schools Communications Director Carol Birdsong said.

She said that crews would start work the second week of August, and complete the parking lot by Oct. 1.

Part of this phase of the project also calls for a traffic signal to be constructed where the new access road will run into Granny White Pike. It will be right across the street from the entrance to the Foxland Hall subdivision.

Birdsong said it will take a significant amount of time to get the necessary materials from suppliers. This means the traffic signal is not expected to be complete until January. As a result, cars will only be able to access the new parking lot from Murray Lane until the traffic signal is complete.

The STEM building is a longer-term project than the other phases. Birdsong said that design and construction documents for the project should be completed within the next couple of months. This will allow the project to be bid around the end of October. The new building should be complete in July 2019, she said.

The new access road was the subject of several items on Brentwood City Commission and Planning Commission agendas over the past few months. The city donated .85 acres of Granny White Park to the school district to accommodate the route of the new access road. Officials had to rezone that land from SI-3, the designation given to parks, to SI-2, the one reserved for schools.

The STEM building will feature 35 classrooms and will increase Brentwood High’s capacity from 1,628 students to 2,000 students. It will be three stories, which required the approval of the city since Brentwood previously allowed three story buildings only if one of those stories was a basement.