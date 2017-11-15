CONSTRUCTION UPDATE: New bridge coming along on Sunset and Ragsdale Road project

Photo: A view of the new bridge on Wednesday afternoon, November 15.

By LANDON WOODROOF

The deck of a new bridge on Sunset Road was poured Wednesday morning as part of a major construction project to realign and improve the intersection of Sunset Road and Ragsdale Road.

The city is building the new bridge across Owl Creek along the path of Sunset Road’s realignment. That realignment will move the treacherous intersection of Sunset Road and Ragsdale Road southeast from the bottom of a hill to the top of a hill.

As part of the project, Sunset Road will shift slightly east, and a new section of Ragsdale Road will be constructed, creating the new intersection. That newly constructed part of Ragsdale Road will extend southwest to the Glenellen subdivision.

City of Brentwood Community Relations Director Deanna Lambert said most of the utility work has been done on the new section of Ragsdale Road in front of Glenellen. Workers are close to laying the sub-grade for the new road here.

Excavation is underway for the new stretch of Ragsdale Road leading from Glenellen up to the planned intersection with Sunset Road.

Utility relocation is still underway for most of the project.

As part of this project, the new sections of Sunset Road and Ragsdale Road will be widened to three lanes. A 10-foot bike trail will be constructed to the south of the new section of Ragsdale Road.

The budget for the project is $9.9 million. Construction is expected to be complete by fall 2018, in time to help with traffic issues related to the opening of Jordan Elementary School on nearby Split Log Road.

The current intersection of Sunset Road and Ragsdale Road is one of the most dangerous in the city.