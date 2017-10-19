FRANKLIN ROAD WIDENING UPDATE: Former home of longtime local business demolished, clearing work completed

Photo: The remains of the former Len Rossi Health Foods store on Franklin Road in Brentwood after it was demolished as part of the road widening project.

By LANDON WOODROOF

The former home of a longstanding Brentwood business was demolished this week as part of the on-going Franklin Road widening project.

Len Rossi Health Foods had been in Brentwood for decades before Rossi closed up shop last year after receiving notice his building was too close to the road to be spared during the widening.

Rossi moved his business to his home in Nolensville where he is still going strong at the age of 88. His current website can be found here.

The demolition came as workers on the $26.7 million Tennessee Department of Transportation project have finished up all the tree clearing necessary along the stretch of Franklin Road from Concord Road south to just past Moores Lane. City of Brentwood Community Relations Director Deanna Lambert said all of the trees taken down were “ground up into mulch for erosion control.”

Drivers down Franklin Road may have noticed the tree clearing revealed a couple of old, dilapidated homes on the west side of the street, which had been largely hidden from view for years. Lambert said the city negotiated the purchase of those buildings during the right-of-way acquisition phase of the project in 2015 and 2016. They are to be demolished this week as well.

Construction has started on retaining walls for the project, Lambert said, and utility companies are getting ready to begin work as well.

The project should take about three years to complete. TDOT recently posted a “Construction Timeline” of the project, showing the different phases of work to be done.

Below are pictures of two of the “hidden” homes uncovered during the clearing process, both slated for demolition in the coming days.