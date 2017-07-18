CONSTRUCTION UPDATE: Sunset Road and Ragsdale Road intersection work

By LANDON WOODROOF

Work started this spring on the intersection of Sunset Road and Ragsdale Road as part of a multi-phase plan of improvements to Sunset Road.

Currently, work is underway to relocate utilities at the site. Soon, work will begin on culverts for a new bridge that will be built crossing Mill Creek as part of the project, City of Brentwood Community Relations Director Deanna Lambert said.

This intersection is one of the most hazardous in the city, featuring a sharp curve and steep incline that lead to a number of accidents each year.

The project seeks to make the intersection safer by moving it southeast of its current location, according to city documents. This will place the intersection at the top of the hill, rather than at the bottom. It will also make for a less jarring curve for drivers continuing on Sunset Road past the intersection.

The total cost of the project has been budgeted at around $9.9 million and is expected to take about 18 months to complete, putting the finish date near the end of 2018.

As part of the project, a three-quarter-mile stretch of Ragsdale Road from the intersection with Sunset Road back to the Glenellen subdivision will be widened and realigned. A new 10-foot bike path will be constructed next to the road. The realignment will help to straighten out the sharp curve where Ragsdale Road currently crosses Owl Creek, according to the city’s latest Capital Improvement Programs plan.

Around one-quarter of a mile of Sunset Road will be similarly realigned and widened as well.

At its March 13 meeting, Brentwood’s City Commission approved a low-bid construction contract for this project. At that meeting, City Manager Kirk Bednar discussed some of the challenges associated with it.

“It’s a difficult project,” he said. “There are two stream crossings.” One of those will result in the construction of a new span bridge across Owl Creek.

During that meeting Commissioner Mark Gorman asked Bednar if the intersection of Sunset Road and Ragsdale Road was the most dangerous in the city.

“I don’t know if it’s the most dangerous but it’s definitely in the top two or three,” Bednar responded. “It’s downhill in a curve and whenever it’s wet you can almost guarantee a 911 call out there.”

The high rate of accidents there led Bednar to mention a potential cost savings related to the project.

“We will save a little bit of money in guardrails because, it’s constant,” he said about the number of accidents in the vicinity of the intersection.

Assistant Chief Thomas Walsh with the Brentwood Police Department did not have numbers for the amount of crashes right at the intersection but he did provide accident counts for both Sunset Road and Ragsdale Road from the past few years.

Sunset Road Ragsdale Road

2016 16 23

2015 34 12

2014 21 15

2013 37 11

2012 22 12

2011 14 5

2010 11 3

Bednar spoke in March of the possible impact that construction will have on drivers.

“With this project a lot of it is off the existing roadway, which hopefully will minimize a little bit some of the impact of traffic on the existing roadway,” he said. “But obviously there are places where it crosses and ties in so there will still be some disruption out in that area.”

This project represents the first phase of a larger plan for this area. The second phase calls for the widening of Sunset Road from just north of Owl Creek to Concord Road.

The City Commission accepted a proposal from Sullivan Engineering for design work on this project at its June 26 meeting. Assistant City Manager Jay Evans said the second phase will cost approximately $4.3 million. It is expected to commence around spring of 2019 and be finished in the summer of 2020.

In March, Bednar said the third phase will widen Ragsdale Road from the Glenellen subdivision back to Split Log Road. The city’s most recent CIP plan budgets $1,000,000 for the design of this phase starting in Fiscal Year 2022. The CIP estimates that right-of-way acquisition and construction costs for this project will total roughly $9,000,000.