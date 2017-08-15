Consultants will present rural traffic study to public Sept. 6

WILLIAMSON COUNTY PLANNING DEPARTMENT

Traffic consultants for Williamson County will present their findings and recommendations to the public on Sept. 6 on a plan to create a comprehensive traffic strategy for unincorporated areas.

The companies, McBride Dale Clarion, RPM Transportation Consultants, and TischlerBise collaborated on the studies leading to the plan, and now the groups want feedback from the public.

The meeting is to present the consulting team’s evaluation of current and projected traffic conditions and their recommendations for managing traffic in the best way possible in the unincorporated areas of the county. Following the presentation, there will be an opportunity for the public to comment on the information presented.

The meeting will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Williamson County Administrative Complex, 1320 West Main St., Franklin.

For more information, contact the Williamson County Planning Department at 615-790-5725 or visit williamson-tn.gov.