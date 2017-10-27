Contract approved for initial study and design of new police headquarters

By LANDON WOODROOF

The City of Brentwood will move ahead with planning for the possibility of a new Brentwood Police Department headquarters on city-owned land on Heritage Way.

On Thursday night, the City Commission voted to approve a contract with Kennon Calhoun Workshop for the initial study and schematic design of the proposed headquarters.

Brentwood Police Department Chief Jeff Hughes has repeatedly made the case for a new police headquarters in recent months, arguing that the department’s current headquarters in City Hall presents a number of challenges to the department. Those challenges mainly involve issues of overcrowding and City Hall’s location on traffic-prone Maryland Way near the city’s northern boundary.

Heritage way is a more central location, convenient to Concord Road, Wilson Pike and I-65.

City Manager Kirk Bednar said that the resolution approved Thursday night represents Phase 1 of a larger project.

“It is not full design of a police headquarters,” he said. “It’s essentially the next step in the process for us to get and provide to you some additional information before a final decision is made to go forward with the project.”

Specifically, the scope of the work outlined in the resolution can be divided up into four categories.

First, Kennon Calhoun will perform an expanded needs assessment that will look at both what the police department’s current needs are and what they are expected to be in the future.

Second, an evaluation of the proposed headquarters site on Heritage Way between The Heritage at Brentwood and the Indoor Sports Complex will be conducted. Bednar said this evaluation would include an archaeological investigation of the site, which he said was necessary given past issues that have arisen surrounding construction in the area.

Third, Kennon Calhoun will complete some schematic design work on the headquarters, including a floor plan and building elevations.

Finally, the firm will give a more refined cost estimate and timeline for the headquarters, should it be built.

“After that, and with that information, then the commission would make a decision as to whether to go forward with the full project,” Bednar said. “If you do go forward there would be another contract.”

The contract is for $297,800, which Bednar said represented between 25 and 30 percent of the full cost of design services on the building. He also said this phase should take about 4 to 6 months to complete.

After the meeting, Hughes again highlighted some of the reasons he thinks a new police headquarters is so essential for the police department.

He first mentioned the issue of overcrowding and how that overcrowding negatively affects the department’s operations.

“We know that we’re out of space,” he said. “We’ve turned just about every nook and cranny that we can into functional space, but we’re decentralized within our own building to the point that it affects communication and the effective and efficient operations of different functions within the police department.”

Hughes next turned to why he thinks the location on Heritage Way would be much better for the police department than the current location on Maryland Way.

“I think there’s a huge benefit to being centrally located within the city,” he said. “That’s our home base. That’s where we respond from at any given time. Although we’re dispersed throughout the city by zones, the reality is we do come together at this police department for a number of different things in our day to day operations. Having access to the major thoroughfares like Franklin Road, like Wilson Pike, like Concord Road, like I-65 north and south, will allow us to have much better response times than being pigeonholed on the furthest northern part of the city, particularly during rush hours.”