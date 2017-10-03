Cool Springs rock climbing gym will open larger location on Old Hickory at Nolensville Road

Indoor climbing facility The Crag will open its second location in South Nashville at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 with a grand opening event.

The Crag South Nashville, located at 15115 Old Hickory Boulevard, will feature more than 12,500 square feet of climbing space in a 17,000 square-foot facility. Salt Lake City-based Vertical Solutions designed and constructed the walls, which feature a natural birch look with cherry seams.

“We’re extremely excited to open this facility in the heart of a growing, vibrant South Nashville community,” said Newton Dominey, owner of The Crag. “We want The Crag to be more than a climbing gym for our neighbors and friends. We want it to be a true community center.”

Saturday’s event will feature food trucks, giveaways, climbing games and a visit from GNASH from the Nashville Predators. One lucky participant will receive a free one-year membership to The Crag.

The Crag opened its first location in 2008 in Cool Springs with a 3,700-square-foot space, meaning the South Nashville location will be more than four times as large.

About three-fourths of the South Nashville climbing space will be used for roped climbing, with the remainder for bouldering. Approximately 150 to 200 people will be able to climb at the same time in the space, which Dominey hopes will become a new anchor at a major Nashville intersection.

“We know there are a lot of young professionals and families in this area, and with the potential expansion of mass transit down Nolensville Pike, we expect to see an incredibly diverse group of customers, from experienced climbers to first-timers,” Dominey said. “The great thing about our space is that it encourages that interaction while keeping everyone safe and having fun.”