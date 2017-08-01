Cosmetics company’s celebrity motorcycle ride funds AIDS research

The last two stops on a celebrity motorcycle tour to raise money for amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, will take place this coming Monday in Franklin and Green Hills.

The eighth annual Kiehl’s LifeRide for amfAR started on Monday in Minneapolis. It includes three stops in the greater Chicago area, stops in Indianapolis, Ind., and Lexington, Ky. before the local stops on Monday.

Kiehl’s Since 1851 is a New York-based skin and hair care company that has supported AIDS charities since 1996.

Chris Salgardo, President, Kiehl’s USA and Kevin Robert Frost, CEO, amfAR will lead this year’s riders:

Ian Bohen , actor, Teen Wolf

Anthony Carrino, co-host, Kitchen Cousins

Gilles Marini, actor, Switched at Birth

Tyler Posey, actor, Teen Wolf

Grant Reynolds, host/producer, What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

, host/producer, What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Luke Wessman, tattoo artist, Miami/NY Ink

The first local stop on the tour is 11 a.m. until noon on Monday at Kiehl’s at Dillard’s, CoolSprings Galleria, 1796 Galleria Blvd., Franklin, TN.

The finale stop is 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Monday at Kiehl’s Since 1851, The Mall at Green Hills, 2126 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville, TN.

The Franklin event will feature a meet-and-greet with the Kiehl’s and amfAR executives, along with the celebrity riders. Nashville festivities will include a musical performance from Ingrid Andress, recently featured in Rolling Stone, a meet-and-greet with beauty blogger, Amanda Ensing, skincare consultations, catered bites from Bacon & Caviar, on-site motorcycles and more.

Every customer who visits one of the events at the Kiehl’s retail stores will

receive a 15% discount on all purchases, with the exception of charitable products and value sets.

Kiehl’s will also offer a nationwide fundraising discount of 15% off all purchases with the exception of charitable products and value sets at remaining Kiehl’s retail stores nationwide and Kiehls.com, Aug. 4 through Aug. 7.

Kiehl’s will donate that 15% difference to amfAR, up to the $100,000 total donation during the course of the ride.

At each stop, the public can meet the riders, social media influencers, learn more

about amfAR and contribute to the non-profit. At the conclusion of this year’s ride, Kiehl’s LifeRide for amfAR will have ridden more than 11,500 miles since 2010, and raised more than $1.7 million, funding nine cure-related research projects.

The proceeds from the 2017 Kiehl’s LifeRide for amfAR will fund a specific grant to aid the research of Dr. Daniela Fera. Dr. Fera received a grant under the Mathilde Krim Fellowships in Basic Biomedical Research, an annual research initiative created to support bright young scientists seeking innovative

solutions to HIV/AIDS. She will study the structure of a small number of antibodies that are able to “see” through HIV’s defensive shield via holes in its sugar, or glycan, coat by using long, finger-like extensions called CDR3. She will assess the significance of CD3 in targeting HIV as a potential tool in designing a better vaccine. Dr. Fera is an accomplished scientist and teacher who has won several awards for her work in structural biology during her postdoctoral training at Boston Children’s Hospital.

For more, visit http://www.amfar.org/krim2016/

All Kiehl’s retail stores nationwide will be accepting donations for amfAR. To find your closest store, please visit the store locator on Kiehls.com.

Kiehl’s will donate $1 for every Instagram post, up to $25,000, for everyone who shares a selfie with a heart ❤️ made from your hands, tag @Kiehls, @amfAR and hashtag #LifeRide8.mato to help fund a cure for HIV/AIDS

In addition, 100% of the purchase price of Limited Edition Ultimate Strength Hand Salve benefits amfAR, up to $25,000. The Limited Edition Ultimate Strength Hand Salve will be available for $28.50 at all Kiehl’s retail stores, Kiehls.com and specialty store partners nationwide.

Key partners for the ride include Cadillac, Delta Air Lines, and Hedon helmets.