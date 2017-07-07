Country Music Hall of Fame offers free admission to Middle Tennessee students

By ASHLEY COKER

Students from seven Middle Tennessee counties will now be granted free admission to Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry joined museum officials in announcing the new initiative Thursday. It is part of a larger program, dubbed “Community Counts,” that aims to grant more young and low-income residents access to the museum.

Students

Students ages 18-and-under from the following counties will be granted unlimited free admission to the museum:

Cheatham

Davidson

Robertson

Rutherford

Sumner

Williamson

Wilson

In order to prove residency, children must wear a school t-shirt to the museum or present a school ID, library card, driver’s license or permit, passport or a recent report card.

Children ages 12-and-under must be accompanied by an adult (18+) to tour the museum. Up to two adults accompanying a free student will be granted a 25 percent discount. Adults must also show proof of residency.

Older children do not require a chaperone.

Low income families

In addition to the student initiative, the Country Music Hall of Fame will provide low income families with a steep discount on family memberships.

Families receiving SNAP benefits in the same seven Middle Tennessee counties granted free student admission are eligible for the discount.

These families will receive a family membership for $5, as opposed to the standard $100.

In order to take advantage of this discount, families must present an EBT card and a driver’s license or permit, library card, passport or utility bill showing proof of residence at the museum’s membership desk.

The Community Counts program also offers free admission to Davidson County adults when they pick-up a “Community Counts Passport” from any Davidson County library.