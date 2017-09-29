Country music star Jo Dee Messina to sell her Franklin home

By BROOKE WANSER

Longtime Franklin resident and country singer Jo Dee Messina has decided sell her home, located in the Montpier Farms neighborhood in an unincorporated area northwest of Franklin.

The 47-year old songstress, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this month and will begin treatment this fall, is currently on the road. She is joined by her two sons, ages five and eight, as she finishes up a tour that culminates Oct. 7.

Though she’s selling her house, Messina said she has no plans to leave Williamson County after moving to Franklin 20 years ago.

“I had read about Williamson County when I was still in high school and it was always my dream to live in Franklin,” Messina said, noting that it reminded her of her home town of Holliston, Mass.

“It’s convenient to Nashville but yet we still have the small town vibe with the square and the festivals,” she said. “They keep embracing the small town activities.”

If Franklin’s Southern charm was what attracted her to the town, the New England vibe was what drew her to the house she is now selling.

“I was born and raised in New England, and I’d never seen a house like that in the South,” she said. “I fell in love with the house, it’s so warm and so quaint.”

Messina said the house, located on a cul-de-sac, is perfect for families with young children. The lot also includes a carriage house with a workshop; she said she used the loft as a haven to pray.

The home, located at 1207 Perkins Lane, off Old Natchez Trace in Montpier Farms, is a four-bedroom, three bathroom situated on 1.4 acres.

Check out a look book of the property and home by clicking here.

Other features of the property:

Cozy farm kitchen with soapstone counters

Custom pewter-glaze painted cabinets

Five-burner Bosch propane gas stove

Wood flooring throughout the main floor

Mudroom/laundry between kitchen/garage

Wood-burning fireplace and a covered woodshed

Banquette seating in kitchen with storage

Freestanding carriage house

Realtors had not received the appraisal price as of this article’s posting, but Messina said the price would be “under $800,000, which she said was “in the sweet spot.”

An open house will be held on Sunday, Oct. 1, beginning at 1 p.m.

Messina’s realtor is Lisa Alyn with Coldwell Banker Barnes, and can be reached at (615) 465-3700, or by email at lisa@nashvillefranklinhomes.com.

Brooke Wanser is the associate editor for the Franklin Home Page, and can be reached at brooke.wanser@homepagemediagroup.com. Follow her on Twitter at @BWanser_writes or @FranklinHomepg.