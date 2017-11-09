County Animal Center director Chavarria puts in her notice

Laura Chavarria, director of Williamson County Animal Center since 2013, is leaving in mid-November to take a new position in Nashville, according to the Animal Center’s Holiday Newsletter published this week.

Chavarria, an Ohio native and graduate of The Ohio State University in biology and animal science, is credited with programs and outreach that have allowed the shelter to attain and maintain a 95% rate of animals saved rather than euthanized. She also presided over a name change for the facility, previously known as Animal Control.

She was hired from a supervisory position at Lee County Domestic Animal Services in Ft. Myers, Fla. where she had served as an animal care specialist, animal control officer and office manager.

Mayor Rogers Anderson has named Red Berry as interim director, and he will manage the shelter while a nationwide search is conducted for a new director.