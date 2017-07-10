County approves $557 million budget at morning session

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The Williamson County Commission approved a $557.7 million budget Monday morning for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Commissioners approved the budget unanimously 22-0. Commissioners Brandon Ryan and Jack Walton were absent for the vote.

“This was the hardest budget I’ve ever dealt with,” County Mayor Rogers Anderson said afterward.

The schools portion of the budget came to $337.7 million, a $6 million cut on what the school board had requested. The budget also included a 2 percent raise for all county employees.

There was no property tax increase and the tax rate will stay at $2.15 per $100 of assessed property value.

The budget this year saw several points of drama with having to find money to fund school capital projects and having to cut the school’s proposed operating fund to help make sure there was no increase in property taxes.

State legislators also changed state law in order for the county to move money from its highway fund into the general fund in order to balance it.

County Commissioners are meeting through the day as they finish up end-of-the-fiscal-year finances.

