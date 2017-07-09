County budget awaits approval, tax increase avoided

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Williamson County is poised to approve a $557.7 million budget Monday night with no tax increase.

“It’s a balanced budget with no tax increase,” County Mayor Rogers Anderson said. “That’s hard to argue against.”

The county faced several hurdles this year to avoid a property tax increase. The biggest threat was a looming $500 million shortfall in capital projects for schools. The county is currently getting creative to try and solve the issue by asking municipalities to give up a half-cent of a sales tax increase for a three-year period.

The school system turned in a budget that was originally $20 million more than the previous year. However, through compromises and cuts to the projected school budget, the two parties were able to reach an agreement.

“I personally feel this has been one of the hardest budgets,” Anderson said, who has worked in government for 30 years.

On Friday, Anderson said it is too early to know if there will have to a be any tax increases next year.

“We always go into it trying to live within our means,” he said.

The commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the Williamson County Administrative Complex.

