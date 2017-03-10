County commission could appoint new school board member Monday

The Williamson County School Board could back to its full capacity of 12 members after a County Commission meeting on Monday night.

This marks the third vacancy in two years the commission has had to fill for the school board. As of Friday afternoon, the only community member who had applied for the District 7 was Sheila Cleveland. Cleveland is a Brentwood mother of two and a small business owner.

Former member Bobby Hullett left his seat on the school board to take a seat on the County Commission back in February.

Both District 7 Commissioner Bert Chalfant and Hullett will nominate an individual for the entire commission to vote on, with nominations also accepted from the floor.

The last time there was a vacancy in District 6 for school board, 13 people applied. Whoever is appointed to the seat will have it until the August 2018 elections.

The Williamson County Commission will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 13, in its chambers at the County Administrative Complex on West Main Street in Franklin.