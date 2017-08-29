County Commission grants fraction of proposed Franklin High School funding

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

The Williamson County Commission’s Education Committee approved an amended version of the Williamson County Schools’ request for capital improvement funding for Franklin High School.

The committee voted Monday night to approve $2.03 million in funding. These funds will be used to complete a small part of the school’s desired athletic and instructional facilities improvements.

The committee, after over half an hour of deliberation, granted the funds necessary to finish the classroom side of the annex building acquired by the school from Columbia State Community College.

With uncertainty in the upcoming budget due to a lawsuit against the county and the unpredictability of the county’s proposed sales tax increase, the committee voted to shave over $7 million dollars off of the funding requested.

The monies denied by the committee were requested for athletic improvements and were deemed less urgent by both Superintendent Mike Looney and the committee.

“We have always placed a premium on instructional space,” Looney said. “And at this point in time we can’t open these classrooms without an additional $1.4 million.”

While the amendment passed 5-1 and the resolution then passed unanimously, there was notable concern from commissioners. Several felt the school was getting more than it needs and others felt the athletic facilities were not getting adequate funding.

“I have a bunch of angry parents who have been waiting and waiting and waiting,” Commissioner Matt Williams said. “…this is what, the third time this has come up at least? We need to make sure this gets taken care of.”

For Commissioner Judy Herbert, however, spending any nonessential money was worrisome because of the unsure funding situation in the county.

“This isn’t a second rate school…people need to expect a public education, not a private education,” Herbert said.

“We really don’t have the money,” Herbert added. “…people without kids aren’t going to vote for this tax, so we don’t know how the referendum will go.”

A couple of hours after the meeting, Brentwood also voted to approve the sales tax referendum. This leaves only Thompson’s Station to vote. If Thompson’s Station voted yes, it would go to a county-wide referendum.