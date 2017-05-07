County Commission vote to affect future taxes and expansion funding

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The Williamson County Commission is set to vote on two measures that could potentially effect the long-time future of county taxes on Monday night.

The reality, though, is that those measures may not be enough.

“It doesn’t create a long-term fix,” said County Commissioner Dwight Jones, a member of the county’s budget committee. “We’ve got to come up with a long-term solution.”

The county will be voting Monday night on two different resolutions to help fund $22.1 million in expansions. The expansions are for Brentwood High School, Brentwood Middle School, Page High School, and Page Middle School.

Commissioners have brought up two items. The first is to vote told hold a countywide referendum to approve a half-cent sales tax hike. The other is to approve taking approximately $600,000 out of the county’s road tax fund.

Jones said these options are good first steps. He said they are sufficient options for the moment, but will possibly not continue to fund paying the county’s debt. He believes other solutions may need to be looked at.

Raising the sales tax?

“I think that’s a first step,” Jones said.

Dr. Mike Looney, Williamson County School Superintendent, agreed. He said there needs to be a hard look at funding the school system.

“We’re no longer a small community,” he said.

He said a long-term solution will probably require several different things. Property tax is more stable than sales tax. However, sales tax generates more money from those who may not live in the county, he said. There is a downside, though.

“The downside of the sales tax is it’s dependent on the economy,” Looney said.

The county will meet Monday night at 7 p.m. for its regularly scheduled meeting.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com.