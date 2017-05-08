County Commission votes to fund Brentwood and Page expansion

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The Williamson County Commission gave a nod to school funding Monday night and will pay for a $22.1 million school expansion.

The commission voted unanimously 22-0 to fund expansion at four schools – Page High and middle schools and Brentwood High and middle schools.

However, the funding issue doesn’t stop with these four schools. Commissioner Gregg Lawrence brought that up, just before the vote.

“It’s going to be an ongoing battle,” he said.

The debate has lasted for months questioning how and if the county could afford to pay for $22.1 million in expansions.

The commission found a way to fund it through the educational impact fees the county recently imposed. Nena Graham, the county’s budget and finance director, said the fee is projected to raise $20 million this year.

The money from that fund, though, is just now coming in. So, it may take a few more months to be able to gather the money to pay for the projects. In the meantime, the Brentwood City Commission voted Monday night to approve giving $2.4 million to help pay for the Brentwood school expansion.

That will now ensure that the rezoning plan, commonly known as A1, will be conducted, which in turn means less rezoned students.

Commissioner Dwight Jones asked about that Monday.

“After these projects are we still rezoning?” he asked.

“This allows us to adopt A1,” said Dr. Mike Looney, Williamson County School Superintendent.

The issue of future growth is still looming. Graham said even though the impact fee will possibly generate about $20 million a year, the county is still limited in how it can use the money. The school’s five-year-plan also calls for $500 million in projects, she said.

The commission voted unanimously Monday night to take money from the highway fund to help pay the debt accrued for the school projects.

A late resolution brought up by Commissioner Paul Webb for a referendum to increase the sales tax by 50 cents was deferred for another month. Commissioners Barb Sturgeon and Kathy Danner delayed the resolution.

Sturgeon said the Budget Committee and Tax Study Committee should get a chance to vet it first.

“It’s too important to not go through committee,” Sturgeon said.

