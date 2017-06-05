County commissioner floats selling hospital to pay for schools

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

A County Commissioner has one proposal that could possibly help fund schools: sell the Williamson Medical Center and use the money for schools.

County Commissioner Gregg Lawrence brought a resolution to the Williamson County Budget Committee Monday to create a task force examining the feasibility of changing state law to use money gained from selling a county-owned hospital for other expenses, specifically school funding.

“I’m not saying we should, we may want to keep it,” Lawrence said.

But Lawrence is finding it hard getting support. The resolution died in the budget committee Monday with no other commissioners making a motion to approve. He said he went to the Property Committee and the Health Committee last week and both committees the resolution failed.

But it will still come up for a vote next Monday during the full committee, he said. He said he thinks he has support.

Other commissioners did voice some support Monday.

“We need information to make a rational decision,” Commissioner Barb Sturgeon said. “I would like to see a study.”

Lawrence said the idea came to him from seeing the state legislature change the county’s gas tax this year. The state law prevented the county from moving some money from the highway fund to go anywhere else except roads. But the Tennessee General Assembly voted to change that a month ago.

He said there is a risk the hospital could start failing at some point in the near future and would cost taxpayers money.

Lawrence said he has looked at the financial statements.

“This hospital could be in the red in a couple of years,” he said.

With the way healthcare is, he said he thinks it’s going to be difficult for the hospital to make money.

He said a study is needed to know whether that is true or not and he will still be calling on creating a task force to study that issue next week.

