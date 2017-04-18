Williamson County Commissioner from Brentwood proposes school funding plan

BY LANDON WOODROOF

A Williamson County commissioner representing Brentwood has proposed a seven-step plan to secure funding for needed additions to Brentwood and Page middle schools and high schools, as well as funding for capital projects.

The construction of new classroom space at Brentwood Middle School and Brentwood High School has been the focus of much impassioned discussion among parents, politicians and school board representatives in recent weeks.

Lack of funding for that construction could lead to the implementation of Plan B, which would rezone many Brentwood students to schools outside the city.

County Commissioner Jeff Ford presented his plan to secure that needed funding on the Williamson County Commission Forum online Monday.

At the top of his posting, Ford explains the complicated nature of the financial challenge at hand.

“The current school capital projects funding problem will not be solved with one simple solution,” he wrote. “This is a complex problem that will only be solved through multiple actions by both the Williamson County Commission and the Williamson County School Board. We are facing short-term and long-term structural issues.”

Ford divides his proposal into two parts, one focusing on short-term issues and one on long-term issues.

He prefaces the short-term part by stating that the County Commission should pass an “Intent to Fund” resolution at its May 8 meeting, covering the Brentwood middle and high school expansions.

“This project is a cost-effective solution that expands BMS and BHS by providing one classroom building that supplies an appropriate amount of space for these schools to share, providing multi-year school stability for the students and families in the Northwest Brentwood corridor,” he writes.

The short-term part of the plan would raise funds for that expansion project, as well as others, through a mix of new tax and bond policies.

On the tax front, Ford calls for a referendum on increasing the county sales tax.

“We are a regional center of tourism, retail and employment,” Ford writes. “These out-of-county residents shop in our stores, eat in our restaurants, and stay in our hotels. The revenue collected from this tax increases as the retail base expands, making it a stable source of revenue.”

Another tax-related idea Ford suggests is to reshuffle some property tax revenues from the Highway Fund to the Debt Services Fund. He believes that by moving three cents from the former to the latter, the county could raise enough money to fully pay for the debt service on the Brentwood middle and high school project.

His short-term plan also depends on selling 30-year rather than 20-year bonds.

“While the 20-year bond process is a conservative policy that has served the county well, in this time of rapidly increasing student population, additional flexibility is needed,” he writes. He states the belief that selling 30-year bonds will pay for debt financing for additional capital projects, including the Page Middle and Page High expansions.

Moving on to the long-term section of his proposal, Ford advocates several different methods for ensuring the health of the county’s finances into the future.

For starters, he recommends improvements to the schools’ Five-Year Capital Improvement plan and Five-Year Attendance Projection report. Ford thinks the plan should be more specific about when exactly funding is needed for particular projects. He also thinks the attendance report should reflect attendance changes likely to come about as a result of capital projects that have been approved.

“In these times of rapidly increasing school population, current information is critical to decision making,” he writes.

Next, Ford thinks the County Commission should form a Long-Range Fiscal Planning Committee. That committee “would be responsible for maintaining a long-range fiscal planning document that demonstrates the impact of capital projects, operational changes, and tax changes.”

Finally, Ford raises the idea of working with other districts to seek additional funding from the state.

“For example, in these times of state budget surpluses, I would call on the state to develop a school capital projects fund that would deliver funds to the school systems on a per student population basis,” he writes “This could provide Williamson County Schools several million dollars annually in the capital projects funds.”

The full text of Ford’s proposal can be found here.

Home Page media will follow up on reaction to this plan in the coming days.