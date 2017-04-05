County commissioner proposes task force for school planning, financing

By EMILY R. WEST

District 3 County Commissioner David Pair has an idea, one that spawned out of his seeming frustration in communication between the Williamson County School Board and members of the Williamson County Commission.

Before both bodies sit heavy of funding decisions on when and where to build schools in the next five to 10 years. The district anticipates growing by 10,000 students in the next five years. In the next 10 years, it expects its population to extend to more than 50,000 students.

With that comes a challenge of how to pay for it and on what timeline. Pair believes that a task force focusing exclusively on these decisions could alleviate some of that stress.

“I doubt I’m alone in saying I’ve become increasingly frustrated over the past several months by the lack of consensus between the County Commission and School Board regarding funding requests for new and expanded K-12 capital facilities,” Pair wrote to commissioners on their public forum page.

“There is a more effective way to approach this issue but it will require greater collaboration between the two groups.”

According to the resolution drafted, Pair envisions for the task force:

• Four members of the Williamson County Commissioners, selected by its chairman and confirmed by the Williamson County Steering Committee

• Four Williamson County School Board members, appointed by the its chairman and confirmed by the Steering Committee

• The Williamson County Budget Director (or designee)

• The Williamson County Schools Budget Director (or designee)

The group would work together to identify the capital projects for the district long-term. It will also establish a priority ranking system alongside an estimated total for each project.

The task force would also be assigned with examining funding and financing models that could provide more sustainable funding options for long-term capital investments.

Pair welcomes feedback on the resolution he will present for its creation. The full body won’t hear the resolution until May, which is the next time the commission will meet.

The County Commission doesn’t meet in April.