County crews return from hurricane recovery work in Texas

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson on Wednesday took a few moments to give an update on the rescue specialists who deployed last week to Texas to provide aid in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Anderson, at the conclusion of a Highway Commission meeting, said most of the 27 Williamson County team members returned safely Tuesday evening, and he thanked members of law enforcement and the community who chose to aid recovery efforts in storm-ravaged south Texas.

“We’ve never had a shortage of our people not wanting to go into these affected areas,” he said. “We’re very fortunate in this community to have the disposable income to buy some of the extras that some of the other cities and counties across our state can never afford,” speaking of Williamson County’s ability to provide surplus vehicles to the Texas rescue effort.

