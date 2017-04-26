County discusses budget, prepares for upcoming year

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

On Wednesday, County Mayor, Rogers Anderson said there should be no property tax increases for the 2017-2018 fiscal year budget.

“I’ve asked all my departments to live within their means,” he said.

The county has just started ramping up its budget talks and the prevalent item is working on the school portion of the budget, he said. Requests have been made for $22.1 million to fund expansions at Brentwood and Page schools, but Anderson said he does not see the funding coming from property tax.

The funding will likely come from another source such as sales tax, wheel tax, or education impact fee.

The Budget Committee will hold it’s second reading of the school budget 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium at the Williamson County Administrative Building.

County Budget Director Nena Graham said county officials still don’t know the total budget as of yet.

County records show the 2016-2017 fiscal year budget totaled $518 million with $322 million appropriated to schools.

The county will have it’s first budget hearing on the general fund on May 1. By the beginning of the next fiscal year, July 1, the county plans to have everything settled through committee meetings.

The full budget should come before the County Commission for approval at it’s July 10 meeting.

Cliff Hightower is the Associate Editor of the Spring Hill Home Page. He can be reached at cliff.hightower@springhillhomepage.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.