County Education Committee approves additional $6 million for school construction

By A.J. DUGGER III

On Monday evening, the Williamson County Education Committee approved a fund of $6,090,000 to finish construction on an upcoming elementary school on Split Log Road.

A combination of high construction prices and lack of bidders caused the need for additional funding.

“We had already approved money for the land and construction,” Judy Herbert, second district county commissioner, said. “We only got two bids and it’s six million over the projected budget.”

Without adding the $6 million the construction could not be completed.

“At the end of the day, if we’re going to build a school this is what we have to pay,” Williamson County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Mike Looney said. “If we cut any more, we’re going to have to reduce the size of the building or this building will have less [features] than the other buildings.”

The school is expected to open in 2018 and will hold 890 students.

The Education Committee also approved a resolution that gives all Williamson County employees a two percent raise from the district’s available fund balance. Previously only select teachers were applicable for a raise due to their position or experience.

“The school had already allotted money from a lot of the teachers that was already in the budget, but when the state gives raises to the teachers, some of them don’t qualify, so this evens it out so that everyone gets a raise, not just select people,” Herbert said.

The fund balance is $1,657,397.