County Fair Day 3: Pageants to be held off site today

By KEVIN WARNER

The first Sunday of the 2017 Williamson County Fair will celebrate the area seniors and the youthful beauty on display in the fair pageants.

The pageants, however, will take place at 112 Everbright Ave. In the Performing Arts Center on the old Battle Ground Academy campus. The seven divisions of pageants will begin with the baby and toddlers at 2 p.m. and in with the Fairest of the Fair (ages 16-20) at 7 p.m. admittance to the pageants is free, but guests are encouraged to make a $3 donation to WAVES Inc., which supports early childhood education.

Sunday, all seniors 55 and over will receive free admission to the fair courtesy of CIGNA Health Spring with a valid ID to the ag Expo Park located at 4215 Long Ln. in Franklin. Sunday the fair opens at noon.

There are many days of ticket specials and ticket packages that will be offered at the fair. General admission to the fair will be $7 for attendees over the age of 12, children ages 6 – 12 $5 and children five and under receive free admission.

Apart from the ticket specials attendees can download the official Williamson County fair app, which is available on iOS and Android platforms, and receive one dollar off their admission by showing it at the gate.

Sunday will also be good would also be a good day to check out the daily Fireman’s Challenge where local firefighters from departments around the county will be performing a mock vehicle extrication. The challenge will take place at 2 p.m. outside in the Fair Village.

The Dairy Goat Show is the only show in town In the Tractor Supply Livestock Area, which begins at noon. Remember to check by the Pig Birthing Exhibit to see if the sow has given birth.

On the musical front, a trio of performers will perform on the Nissan Bluegrass Stage. Craig Morris & King Cotton will lead things off at 4:30 p.m., followed by Boom Town. Heavy Drunk and the Sounding Joy will close things out at 7:30 p.m. The San Rafael Band will bring some smooth Latin jazz to the Vanderbilt Health Stage at 8 p.m.

The midway, presented by Drew Expositions will also bring bringing many new attractions this year including a professional high dive show, which will feature the Olympic style high dive into a small pool of water. Midway ride coupons are not included in general admission to the fair. Single coupons cost $1.25 each, but all rides require more than one to ride. Visitors can buy large numbers of coupons for a reduced price listed here.

Sunday unlimited rides cost $25 for the day from noon -11 p.m. The fair runs through Aug. 12.