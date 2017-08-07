County Fair Day Five: Singing competition, interactive farm experience for kids

By KEVIN WARNER

Tuesday night the Williamson County Fair will give young vocalists a chance to live their dream as it plays host to the finals of the Sing Your Heart Out Competition.

The contestants will come to the Ag Expo Park at 4215 Long Ln. in Franklin, after competing in a preliminary round at Puckett’s Grocery last Monday. Contestants split into three age divisions: Elementary, Middle and High school. After each contestant performs one three-minute song, a winner in each division will be chosen by music industry judges. The division winners will receive $500, with the overall winner receiving an additional $500.

The contest kicks off at 6 p.m. outside on the Nissan Bluegrass Stage near the midway.

Inside the Ag Expo Center arena circus performer Dylan Radford will look to wow the crowd with his show of juggling miming, balloon animals and other fun activities for the whole family. His show begins on the Vanderbilt Health Stage at 6:30 p.m.

Farewell Angelina, an all-female quartet of local country vocalists follow Radford on the Vanderbilt Health Stage at 8 p.m.

In the Tractor Supply Livestock Area, be sure to take the kids by the Children’s Barnyard and Little 1s Farming to pet the animals and get a fun interactive farm experience. Guests can also check out the poultry on display from the Junior Poultry Show, which takes place at 8 a.m. tomorrow. Poultry remains on display through the duration of the fair.

Tuesday is a general admission day at the fair, however, there are many days of ticket specials and ticket packages that will be offered at the fair. General admission to the fair will be $7 for attendees over the age of 12, $5 for children ages 6 through 12 and children five and under receive free admission.

Tuesday also will feature the daily Fireman’s Challenge where local firefighters from departments around the county will be performing a mock vehicle extraction. The extraction will take place at 8 p.m. outside in the Fair Village.

The amazing skills of the BMX Pro Trick Team will also be on display in the Fair Village. These X-Games veterans will be showing off their stunts at 7 and 9 p.m. through Friday.

For a full list of events at the fair, click here.

Tuesday and every weekday, the fair opens at 6 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m.

The midway, presented by Drew Expositions, will also bring bringing many new attractions this year including a professional high dive show, which will feature the Olympic style high dive in a small pool of water and a fire dive. The shows will start at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Midway ride coupons are not included in general admission to the fair. Single coupons cost $1.25 each, but all rides require more than one to ride. Visitors can buy large numbers of coupons for a reduced price listed here.

Monday through Thursday (Aug.7-11) guests can ride unlimited rides for $20 from 6 p.m. to 11p.m.