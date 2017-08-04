County Fair opens today with music, fireworks, new attractions

By KEVIN WARNER

The 13th annual Williamson County Fair kicks off Friday afternoon with loads of educational family fun while celebrating the fair’s theme of “Country Pride County Wide.”

Located at 4215 Long Ln. in Franklin in the Ag Expo Park, day one of the fair will also celebrate ’80s rock legends Journey when Resurrection: “A Journey Tribute” take the Ag Expo Center main stage at 8 p.m.

The band played this past weekend at Carnton and drew more than 1,500 people, the largest-ever crowd for a Sunset Concert Series event.

Resurrection won’t be the only music on the docket for Day One. Paul Krammer in the Grassaholicks will grace the Nissan bluegrass stage at 8 p.m., followed by Doug Williamson.

The first day of the fair will also be first time fairgoers will be able to see some of the most popular daily attractions like the interactive farm experience Little 1s Farming and the at the petting zoo called the Children’s Barnyard in the Tractor Supply Co. Livestock Area. The fair long pig-birthing exhibit also

returns, joined by a chick hatchery exhibit.

The livestock area will also play host to the Open/Junior Beef Show starting at 6 p.m.

New attractions like Wild Science and the 4-H Youth Village will make their debut at the fair. The 4H Youth Village is a new area located on In the Ag Expo Arena floor that will host several interactive activities along with competitions throughout the fair. Wild Science, also on the floor, hosts a myriad of

fun interactive STEM-based activities. It will only be available through the weekend and the following Sunday.

Don’t forget to the creative and culinary arts rooms in the arena to see the early contest winner’s submissions. Baked goods will be on sale by supplies last.

For more information a full list of events at the fair, click here.

Friday is a general admission date for the fair, however, there are many days of ticket specials and ticket packages that will be offered at the fair. General admission to the fair will be $7 for attendees over the age of 12, children ages 6 – 12 $5 and children five and under receive free admission.

Apart from the ticket specials attendees can download the official Williamson County fair app, which is available on iOS and android platforms, and receive one dollar off their admission by showing it at the gate.

Midway ride coupons are not included in general admission to the fair. Single coupons cost $1.25 each, but all rides require more than one to ride. Visitors can buy large numbers of coupons for a reduced price listed here. Friday unlimited rides cost $25, with the midway open from 6 p.m.- midnight The midway, presented by Drew Expositions will also bring bringing many new attractions this year including, a professional high dive show, which will feature the Olympic style high dive in a small pool of water.

Friday night and all weekend nights, the fair will close with a fireworks display at 10 p.m.