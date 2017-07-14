County Fair seeks art submissions for Fine Arts Competition

The Williamson County Fair is seeking original entries from both professional and amateur artists who live in Williamson and adjoining counties for the annual event’s Fine Arts Competition, according to a press release.

The Fair, which will run from Friday, August 4 through Saturday, August 12, will take place at the Williamson County Agricultural Expo Park.

Art entries will be judged in three categories: painting, sculpting and other fine art. Professionals and amateurs will be judged separately in each category.

The entry fee is $15 per piece for up to three entries per category and should be delivered to the Arts Pavilion at the Williamson County Agricultural Expo Park on Tuesday, August 1 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. along with entry forms. All entries must have been completed within the last three years prior to the opening of the Fair. They must also have the ability to be hung or be displayed for fellow fair-goers.

Prizes for Best of Class are $100 for 1st place, $50 for 2nd place and $25 for 3rd place. The entry that wins Best of Show will receive a prize of $100.

For more information, visit www.williamsoncountyfair.org.