County Fair will bring pageants to Academy Park stage

The Williamson County Fair is going county-wide not only with its theme this year, but also in staging one traditional event away from the fairgrounds at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park.

Beauty pageants will take place at the new Performing Arts Center at Academy Park, on Columbia Avenue in Franklin at the former Battle Ground Academy campus — on Sunday, Aug. 6. The fair runs from Aug. 4 to Aug. 12.

The performing arts center was completed earlier this spring in Coverdale Hall, which was first built as a gym at BGA in 1905. It was rededicated in the early ’80s as a library. Since reopening it has been booking theater, music, children’s entertainment and other events.

“We are so excited to partner with the Williamson County Parks & Recreation Department to utilize this new venue, which provides contestants with professional staging, lighting and dressing rooms,” said Pageant Chair Suzanne Ware. “It is sure to be an elegant experience for our contestants.”

The Williamson County Fair Pageants have traditionally been held at the Main Stage on the Arena Floor. However, the Main Stage is being replaced this year with the 4-H and Youth Village, featuring hands-on activities for kids– big and small– as well as highlighting the talents of local youth in various competitive exhibits.

In addition to the new venue, the Williamson County Fair will be awarding a $250 savings bond this year to each new title holder– with the exception of Baby/Toddler Divisions. Each pageant contestant will take home a crown and a rose.

The Williamson County Fair Pageants will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, with the Babies and Toddlers division and will end with the completion of the Fairest of the Fair, which begins at 7 p.m.

For audience members, a $3 per person donation is suggested at the door, benefiting Waves, Inc., Early Childhood Education Program.

All participants are required to attend the modeling workshop from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Performing Arts Center, located at 112 Everbright Avenue.

Pageant contestants must submit an application along with a $25 entry fee. Applications must be turned in to the Fair Office at 4215 Long Lane or mailed to P.O. Box 329, Franklin, TN 37065 by Wednesday, Aug. 2. Applications and a complete pageant schedule are available online, at http://www.williamsoncountyfair.org/p/competitive-events/259.

The Williamson County Fair, after being consigned to history decades ago, was revived in 2005 and continues to grow as a traditional, agriculture-oriented exposition as well as a Mecca for family entertainment.

For more information on pageants, contact Suzanne Ware at (615) 394-1135 or by email at willifairpageant@yahoo.com.