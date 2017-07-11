County investigates selling convention center

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Williamson County is going to find out how much of a profit it can turn if it sells its half of the convention center.

The Williamson County Commission voted 21-1 Monday to pursue finding out the market value on the property.

“We’ve shown dwindling numbers from the convention center,” Commissioner Barb Sturgeon said.

Right now profits on the center are down 45 percent from last year, she said.

The Franklin Marriott Cool Springs Convention Center was built more than 20 years ago to help economic development in that area. The county is now trying to find extra money to help pay for more than $500 million in a backlog of school capital improvement projects.

On Monday, County Mayor Rogers Anderson said he met with Franklin officials, who own half of the property. County officials are trying to gauge if the city is interested in buying the county’s half of the property or whether Franklin wants to sell its part of the center as well.

The center has been in a decline financially for the last four years, according to Sturgeon.

“Actually, the last five years we’ve been in a decline,” Commissioner Kathy Danner said.

Danner asked if there needed to be any improvements to the building in order for it to sell.

According to Anderson, the facility is being kept up. The only improvements needed would be an expansion if the Marriott hotel requested it. He said the hotel has not indicated it wanted those.

“We don’t have to do those improvements to put the ‘For Sale’ sign in the yard,” Danner said.

Anderson told the commission that the funds from a sale would not be earmarked. If sold, all profits would go directly to the county’s general fund.

