County leads volunteers on Harpeth River clean-up

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The county led a string of volunteers Friday morning to help with cleanup and monitoring of the Harpeth River.

Michael Scott, Williamson County Stormwater Quality Coordinator, said it makes sense to clean up the Harpeth, which bisects Williamson County from east of College Grove to northwest near Temple Hills, with tributaries extending north into Brentwood and south into Thompson’s Station.

“The Harpeth River is our main river,” he said.

Scott said the county is required to do community events throughout the year as part of its federal stormwater permit. So, the county’s stormwater team chose the river.

The cleanup began 8:30 a.m. Friday and crews spent the day covering about seven river miles, according to a press release.

The stormwater cleanup crew had five essential duties as they conducted the cleanup: assess bank stabilization, look for log jams or heavy debris, identify safe extraction points, look for illicit discharges and pick up trash or debris in the river.

Scott said it’s essential to get on the river itself for cleanup.

“Several years, we found things you wouldn’t see unless you were on it,” he said. “There’s a lot of little things you see.”

In past years, teams have found illegal dumping and cited the dumpers. This is something conducted every year, he said.

John Mattox, owner of Paddledog Adventures, leads canoe trips on the river from Franklin and he said he was glad to hear about the cleanup.

“Anyone wanting to go in and clean up the river, I’m all for it,” he said.

He sits on the board for the Harpeth River Watershed Association and is very much in favor of treating the waterway right.

“We have a great resource and it needs to be valued and kept clean,” he said.

