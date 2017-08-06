County Mayor Anderson to speak at “Sustaining the Boom” regional summit

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson will join Internationally known planner and New York City Parks Commissioner Mitch Silver and Joe Szabo, executive director of Chicago’s Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP), as speakers at the Cumberland Region Tomorrow’s ninth annual POWER OF TEN Regional Summit.

Titled “Sustaining the Boom: Becoming a World Class Region,” the event will convene hundreds of Middle Tennessee planners, community leaders and elected officials to discuss regional issues and opportunities.

“We’ve tapped the very top thought leaders in Chicago and New York to bring big league ideas and innovation to our region this year,” said Carol Hudler, Cumberland Region Tomorrow’s CEO.

“Ideas from around the country and collaboration across the region are what will keep us strong.”

Cumberland Region Tomorrow (CRT) is a private, non-profit, citizen-based regional organization that works with public and private partners to help shape patterns of growth and development that enhance and sustain the ten-county region’s future livability and economic vitality. The region comprises Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties.

Mayor Anderson will be part of a panel of mayors from the ten-county region that will share goals and progress in their collaborative efforts to sustain quality of life for citizens during this period of unprecedented growth.

The event will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Music City Center in Nashville.

More information about the summit and online registration is available at www.10power.org.