County Mayor busts a move at Lip Sync Battle

BY A.J. DUGGER III

County Mayor Rogers Anderson and many others rocked the house at the Inaugural Lip Sync Battle at King’s Bowl on Thursday night in Cool Springs.

The event was organized by Waves and Kings Bowl America.

“We’re really excited to partner with Waves,” said Tiffany Anne Carpenter, event coordinator for Kings Bowl America. “We love supporting this great community that supports us. It’s all about getting our guests in here and making a memorable experience every time.”

A memorable experience it was. There were performances of Vanilla Ice, Michael Jackson, and a host of other entertaining presentations. Anderson took to the stage to perform the 1958 Bobby Day song “Rockin’ Robin.”

“Working with the charities around here is how we keep all that support coming in and out. We always want to make sure we’re doing something different with them,” Carpenter said. “We work with a variety of different organizations throughout our venues.”

Waves is a nonprofit aimed at empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to progress toward their full potential through early learning programs, adult day services, and employment services including an office recycling service staffed by Waves clients.

Last fall, Kings Bowl America teamed up with Tennessee Titans Tight End Delanie Walker and Boston Red Sox Pitcher David Price for charity events, and have upcoming events with their organizations as well.